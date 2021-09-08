Olive B. Orr passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021. She was born in Brush, Colorado, to Harold and Bertha (Vernon) Daily on January 18, 1927. She was the youngest of nine children and grew up during the Great Depression. She attended the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and Portland State University. Her teaching career began in a two-room schoolhouse on the outskirts of Brush.

Olive married Robert (Bob) Orr the summer of 1948. They moved to Kelso in 1953. She taught at Longview Christian School, the Kelso School District and tutored in the Indian Education Program in Kelso and Longview. In her later years, she became a mental health lay counselor. Olive was an active member of the Kelso First Presbyterian Church. She also was a member of the Harmony Dance Club, Square and Circle Dance Club, and the American Field Service Exchange Student Program.

Olive was a one-of-a-kind woman. She loved her family fiercely and always was adding others to it. She loved music and her beautiful singing voice filled her home with warmth. She also loved dancing, the opera, gardening, reading, baking, traveling, and sharing stories about her life with her friends and family. Olive was an extremely resilient woman who was able to connect with all age groups. She was a source of strength to others. With the help of her son, John, she remained active socially in her later years and was able to remain at her home until the end. Olive will be remembered for her love of family and friends, abiding strength, endurance, faith, love of music, inquisitive mind, her beautiful rose garden, and her amazing coconut cookies and banana bread.