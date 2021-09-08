Jan. 18, 1927 — Aug. 15, 2021
Olive B. Orr passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021. She was born in Brush, Colorado, to Harold and Bertha (Vernon) Daily on January 18, 1927. She was the youngest of nine children and grew up during the Great Depression. She attended the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and Portland State University. Her teaching career began in a two-room schoolhouse on the outskirts of Brush.
Olive married Robert (Bob) Orr the summer of 1948. They moved to Kelso in 1953. She taught at Longview Christian School, the Kelso School District and tutored in the Indian Education Program in Kelso and Longview. In her later years, she became a mental health lay counselor. Olive was an active member of the Kelso First Presbyterian Church. She also was a member of the Harmony Dance Club, Square and Circle Dance Club, and the American Field Service Exchange Student Program.
Olive was a one-of-a-kind woman. She loved her family fiercely and always was adding others to it. She loved music and her beautiful singing voice filled her home with warmth. She also loved dancing, the opera, gardening, reading, baking, traveling, and sharing stories about her life with her friends and family. Olive was an extremely resilient woman who was able to connect with all age groups. She was a source of strength to others. With the help of her son, John, she remained active socially in her later years and was able to remain at her home until the end. Olive will be remembered for her love of family and friends, abiding strength, endurance, faith, love of music, inquisitive mind, her beautiful rose garden, and her amazing coconut cookies and banana bread.
Olive is survived by her daughter Marcia (David) Ferrell; her honorary children Manit Jeeradit, Fred (Efua) Atiemo, and Panee Jeer; her grandsons, Brian (Amber) Orr, Brian Ferrell, Ryan (Dahianne) Stone, Metha (Nik) Jeeradit and Jack (Tip) Jeeradit; her granddaughters, Lindsey (Nick) Dykstra, Bethany (Jacob) Tolle, Brianna (Adam) Williamson, Mei Ling Ferrell and Abena Atiemo; her great-grandchildren Zachary (Nikki) Cader, Brooke (Alex) Orth, Annya Ferrell, Kolby Ferrell, Bryan Ferrell, Margret Aheren, Liam Aheren, Ellie Williamson, Emma Tolle, Jace Williamson, Ryder Dykstra, Catherine Stone and Matthew Stone; her great-great-grandson Axel Orth; numerous nieces and nephews; and a dear friend Jerry Sutton.
Her son, John Orr, joined Olive in heaven on August 19, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and her son, David.
A celebration of Olive’s and her son John’s life, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Construction Workers Christian Fellowship, P.O. Box 636, Kelso, WA 98626.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.