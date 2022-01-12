Aug. 30, 1970 — Nov. 23, 2021

Ola Jean (Jeannie) McGinley was born August 30, 1970, to Travis E. and Pamela K. Strahan in Longview, Washington. She passed at home on November 23, 2021.

Jeannie was preceded in death by both her parents in 2004, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jeannie is survived by her husband, James C. McGinley, whom she met in 1986 and later married in 1993. She also is survived by her daughter, Keira McGinley; in-laws, James and Carol McGinley; her sister, Kathy Gloor (Darrin); her brother, Dan (Treva) Strahan; her sister, Sandra (Ron) Vigil; a sister-in-law, Carrie (Dal) Johnson; her nephews Skyler Gloor, Kyle (Hannah) Gloor and Zac Gloor; her nieces Kaylee Strahan, Alexa Strahan, Kiana Strahan, Rachel (Braden) Box, Shanalyn (Trent) Seely, Kaitlyn Hibberd and Callie Johnson; many aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nephews and great-nieces.

Jeannie graduated from Rainier High School in 1988. Then she attended Trend Community College, where she studied business. After completing her studies, Jeannie went to work in Rainier, Oregon, for The Community Action Team. She was an office support specialist. She became an invaluable employee and great co-worker for more than 30 years.

Jeannie and Jim made their home in Longview, Washington. More than just husband and wife, Jeannie and Jim were best friends. They spent their early years surrounded with many friends and family, enjoying activities and friendships made through their membership in the car club they belonged to, The Gearlords. They later switched gears after their daughter, Keira, came along. Before they knew it, they were racing between games and practices and everything in between, where they continued to make more wonderful friends and memories.

Jeannie had a great passion for genealogy. She also enjoyed going to the coast and spending time at the beach. She also was an avid reader. She enjoyed playing games and solving puzzles — anything to challenge her competitiveness. Jeannie also enjoyed crafts, movies and anything related to comedy. Jeannie had a sharp mind, kind heart, infectious laugh and a witty sense of humor. Jeannie will truly be missed.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. January 15 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.