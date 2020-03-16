Norman Rockett

Norm Rockett was born in Longview, Wash., on December 23, 1949 to Leslie A. Rockett & Marie Jacobs Rockett. He passed away at home in Bremerton on November 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Sandra Frantsvog Rockett, his daughter Katie Rockett Payne and her husband Bryan Payne, his son Joshua and his wife Lacy Ohlde Rockett, five grandchildren, Spencer, Chase and McKenna Payne, Lillian and Emma Rockett, his brother Bob Rockett and sister Charleen Hite. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, George Rockett and Chuck Rockett. We will share memories of Norm at a future date.