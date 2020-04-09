Norman Meints

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 25, 1940 - April 2, 2020

Norman Lee Meints, 80, of Longview passed away April 2, 2020, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

He was born February 25, 1940 in Beatrice, Nebraska, to William and Rachel (Boward) Meints.

Norm graduated from Plattsmouth High School in Plattsmouth, Nebraska in 1958. He joined the Navy that same year and served aboard the U.S.S. Braine. He was honorably discharged after four years of serving his country. Norm was a supervisor at Reynolds Metals, for 29 years and retired in 1995.

Norm married wife, Verla on February 28, 1987 in Longview. They enjoyed 33 years together and Norm embraced his role as stepfather and grandpa. Norm's love for his family, especially his grandchildren, will be greatly missed.

Norm had a love for the outdoors, which included hiking, fishing and hunting. He was especially proud of his induction into the Grand-Slam Hunting Club, which is reserved for hunters who document the taking of four different North American wild sheep. Norm is a lifetime member of the Foundation for North American Wild Sheep. He also enjoyed trips to Alaska, visiting Thailand and several cruises with Verla.