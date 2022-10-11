 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norman Martin Titland

Sept. 30, 1938—Sept. 30, 2022

Norman passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 on his 84th birthday.

There will be a service on Friday, Oct. 15, 2022 at the Bateman Carrol Funeral home, 520 West Powell BLVD, Greshhman, OR at 2pm.

