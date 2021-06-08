A Celebration of Life for Norman Steyer will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Kelso Christian Assembly, located at 403 Academy St, Kelso, Wash.

Norman Leo Steyer of Kelso passed peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020, in Longview, Wash., just four days short of his 97th birthday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to the Kelso Christian Assembly Benevolent fund.