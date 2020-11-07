Norman Leo Steyer

He was born at the family farm home on November 6, 1923 in Slope County, North Dakota to Henry and Emma Steyer. He was the sixth child and had nine brothers and sisters. During his formative years, he worked on the home farm as well as farms of his cousins. Leaving North Dakota, he traveled and worked in many areas around the United States. Norman enlisted in the Marines and fought with the Fourth Battalion during WWll on the Marshall Islands, Tinian, Saipan and watched as the US flag was raised at Iwo Jima. He was an Iwo Jima survivor. After leaving the Marines at the end of WWII, he worked for Boeing in Seattle and then moved to Kelso where he met and married Betty Jane Waite on August 28, 1947 at her home in Kelso. They were blessed with two daughters Karen (Steyer) Schultz of Olympia, Wash., and Diane (Steyer) Held of Calhan, Colo. Norman worked for Weyerhaeuser in Longview for 39 years retiring in March 1986. After retiring he and Betty traveled the United States. He was a 66-year member of Kelso Christian Assembly.