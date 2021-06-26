May 18, 1933 — March 25, 2021
Norma Louise Sharon, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother, sister, soulmate and wife to the late Charles “Chuck” Sharon, passed away peacefully with loved ones at her side the 25th of March 2021. After 87 years of beloved service to her God and her family, grandma left to join grandpa Chuck in a glass bottomed boat in the sky where I know they will be watching over us together again, at last.
She and Chuck raised five children, fostered children and helped many people young and old throughout her lifetime. Norma taught others to see the wonders of the natural world, and always the glory of her God. Whether in the classroom of the public school system, or the aisles of her local church (Castle Rock Seventh-day Adventist Church), or the dusty drive of home, Norma always left you with the sense that the world was huge and ready for more adventure. She traveled as far away as Russia and Japan to spread and hear the Christian gospel; and always to share her loving, strong, admirable self. Friend to people and animals alike, many souls were blessed by her kind heart, and that many more shall miss her.
She is survived by her brother, Hal Callantine; three daughters: Diane Sharon, Debra McCully and Dona Kondro; two sons: Ed Sharon and James Sharon; in addition to 10 grandkids, 17 great-grandkids and six great-great-grandkids.
Please join us and her church family for a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7531 Old Pacific Highway N., Castle Rock, WA 98611. Please share your memories at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/NormaLouiseSharon.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.