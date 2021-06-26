Norma Louise Sharon, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother, sister, soulmate and wife to the late Charles “Chuck” Sharon, passed away peacefully with loved ones at her side the 25th of March 2021. After 87 years of beloved service to her God and her family, grandma left to join grandpa Chuck in a glass bottomed boat in the sky where I know they will be watching over us together again, at last.

She and Chuck raised five children, fostered children and helped many people young and old throughout her lifetime. Norma taught others to see the wonders of the natural world, and always the glory of her God. Whether in the classroom of the public school system, or the aisles of her local church (Castle Rock Seventh-day Adventist Church), or the dusty drive of home, Norma always left you with the sense that the world was huge and ready for more adventure. She traveled as far away as Russia and Japan to spread and hear the Christian gospel; and always to share her loving, strong, admirable self. Friend to people and animals alike, many souls were blessed by her kind heart, and that many more shall miss her.