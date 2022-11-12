Nov. 25, 1922—Sept. 15, 2022

Norma L. Kletsch, age 99, was born in Bay City, Oregon on Nov. 25, 1922. She passed away Sept. 15, 2022, in Longview, Washington, with family by her side. Norma was the youngest of 4 children. When she was 13, the family moved to Longview, WA. She graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1940 and attended Lower Columbia Junior College.

Norma worked as a secretary at St. Helens Elementary, and then at the office of Reynolds Metals Co. (where she played on the women’s basketball team). Norma and Wayne Kletsch were married in 1944 and were together for nearly 70 years. Norma was a Campfire leader. She volunteered at both Columbia Valley Gardens and Mint Valley Elementary, at the senior craft store, at the courthouse, and at the Salvation Army during Christmas. She was a member of a quilt club, a bowling league, and the Pandora Club (a women’s service group). She worked on the election board, and after her children were grown, worked in the kitchen at the Woodshed Restaurant.

Norma was very involved in the First Christian Church, where she was in the Christian Women’s Fellowship, church circle, Crusaders Sunday school class, and helped with events and projects through the 85 years she was a member. She was a skilled seamstress, making everything from her daughter’s wedding dress to Pendleton shirts for her husband and son. Norma liked to embroider, knit, read, walk (she was still walking a mile a day into her early 90s), do word and jigsaw puzzles, and garden. She enjoyed the beach, camping, and visits with friends, neighbors, and relatives. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed hosting large family dinners. The family always requested her special chocolate cake for birthdays.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; her parents, Opal and Ernest Huffman; her 3 siblings: Lois Pedersen of Portland, Don Huffman of Portland, and Imogene Brown of Longview; and her son-in-law, Dennis Bauman of Longview.

Norma is survived by her children: Merrilee Bauman of Longview, and Doug (Melody) Kletsch, of LaCenter; Grandchildren: Jeff (Pam) Bauman of Longview; Brad (Heather) Bauman of Kalama; and Heidi Keimig of Houston, Texas; Great Grandchildren: Eric and Alex Bauman of Longview; Myia Bauman of Kalama; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family is very grateful to the kind and loving staff at Somerset Assisted Living, where she resided for 4 years. The staff and residents became good friends to Norma and her family. Norma was a wonderful, caring, and kind friend to all. She will be deeply missed and remembered with a smile and a warm heart.

A celebration of life will be held at First Christian Church on November 25 (which would have been her 100th birthday) at 2pm. Refreshments and fellowship will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church, 2000 E Kessler Blvd, Longview, WA 98632.