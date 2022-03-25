Norm Granger

June 9, 1931 — Feb. 13, 2022

Norm was born in Priest River, Idaho, to Bill and Geneva Granger. When he was 3 years old, his family moved to Kelso. He began school at Washington Grade School and continued on to his graduation from Kelso High in 1950. In 1951, he enlisted in the Air Force, spending basic training in Longview, Texas, then moved on to Merced, California, and Lakenheath, England. After the service, he worked at Long Bell until joining the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union in 1961. He worked as a plumber/pipefitter in several local shops and in later years in construction traveling to many jobs. He retired in 1993.

Norm and his wife, Jan, spent the next 23 years as snowbirds each winter traveling to Arizona in their fifth wheel, later residing in Florence, Arizona. They enjoyed so many fun-filled years playing cards, enjoying the sun and pool, and many dear friends. After returning home in the spring, their time was enjoyed attending their grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s sports games. Summer was spent camping and on the lakes boating with friends and family.

Norm is survived by his wife, Jan, of 64 years; children Diane (Dennis) Childers, Mary (Ric) Eggleston, and Doug (Shawnee) Granger; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister Emma George;and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Geneva Granger; brother Bob; and grandson Dusty Childers.

Donations can be made to Hospice in his name. The family thanks the Hospice Care team for their loving assistance. At Norm’s request there will be no services. A private family gathering will be held in the summer.