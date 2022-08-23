Oct. 8, 1936 — Aug. 15, 2022

Norbert W. Newingham died Monday, August 15, 2022, at his home in Kelso. He was born in Hillview, Illinois, the son of Clarence and Rosa Henson Newingham.

He married Christine Humphrey on April 19, 1969.

Norbert is survived by his wife, Christine; daughters Vickie Kaighin (husband Jeff) of Longview, and Donna Yunker (husband Al) of Castle Rock; his grandchildren, Jason Englund of Seattle and Daneal Davison (husband Matt) of Castle Rock; and his great-grandchildren Harper, Luke and one on the way (Davison). He also is survived by sisters Nedra Hurshman and Kay Parker, brother Gary, and several nieces and nephews.

Norbert was preceded in death by his father and mother; brothers Harold, Ed, Virgil, Ralph, Don and Ned; infant brothers Paul and Herbert; sister Darlene Wallis; infant sister Rose Newingham; and daughter Laurie Jackson (from previous marriage).

Norbert served in the Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956.

After retiring from Asplundh Tree Experts he started Newingham Tree Service which he ran until he was 82 years old, of which he was very proud.

He loved hunting, fishing, working in his shop and spending time with his family.

Visitation takes place from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, with a graveside service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Northwest Kidney Foundation.