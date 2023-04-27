Nov. 19, 1946—April 22, 2023

LONGVIEW—Nora was born in Portland, OR to parents Jack Pannell and Elisabeth (Betty) Jeitz. They moved to Longview where she spent most of her life.

Graduated from R.A. Long high school in 1964.

She had two children from a previous marriage , Brian (Alisa) Bean, and Tim Bean. She married Jerry Bain in 1987, he had three children from a previous marriage Tari Peterson. Greg (Barb) Bain, and Angie Bain. After their marriage Nora made sure it was all one happy family. She loved family gatherings for the holidays or whenever.

She enjoyed going to their house in Long Beach, walking on the beach, clam digging, or just having friends come there.

After retirement Jerry and Nora took several road trips around the western states. She especially loved her grandchildren and animals.

She is survived by her husband Jerry , all of their children several grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.

Celebration of life at Steel Funeral Chapel, Longview Memorial Park, 1:00 p.m. May 12 (Friday), 2023