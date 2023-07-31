LONGVIEW—My beloved wife Nora went home to be with our Dear Lord and Saviour and will be missed. There will be a celebration of life service at the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park on August 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Following that there be a potluck and a time of sharing at Northlake Church in Longview. For full details go to Longview Memorial Park website.