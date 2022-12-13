 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nolen W. Herbert

  • 0
Nolen W Herbert

March 9, 1991—Nov. 29, 2022

Nolen passed away at home with his mother and brother by his side. He was born in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, Illinois. Nolen moved with his family to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1993. In 2004, his family moved to Longview, WA.

Nolen loved snowboarding, soccer, track, pole vaulting and boating. He especially enjoyed family trips to Canada for skiing and boating.

Nolen was preceded in death by his beloved father, Fred Herbert; his grandparents, Joyce and Ed Herbert; and Phyllis and Charles Bassingthwaite; and an aunt, Colleen Gourlie.

Nolen is survived by his mother, brother and many aunts, uncles and cousins who reside in Canada and Oklahoma.

A service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, December 17th at Steele Chapel in Longview, WA.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A winter guide for trail safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News