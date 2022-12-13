Nolen W. Herbert

March 9, 1991—Nov. 29, 2022
Nolen passed away at home with his mother and brother by his side. He was born in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, Illinois. Nolen moved with his family to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1993. In 2004, his family moved to Longview, WA.
Nolen loved snowboarding, soccer, track, pole vaulting and boating. He especially enjoyed family trips to Canada for skiing and boating.
Nolen was preceded in death by his beloved father, Fred Herbert; his grandparents, Joyce and Ed Herbert; and Phyllis and Charles Bassingthwaite; and an aunt, Colleen Gourlie.
Nolen is survived by his mother, brother and many aunts, uncles and cousins who reside in Canada and Oklahoma.
A service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, December 17th at Steele Chapel in Longview, WA.
