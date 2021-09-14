Nita Duncan

May 4, 1947 — Sept 4, 2021

On a peaceful Saturday afternoon, Juanita Roberts Eoff Duncan drew her first breath of heaven’s air, a moment she had anticipated with joy for many years.

Nita was born in Caldwell, Idaho, to John and Grace Roberts. She joined brothers, Daniel and Philip and newborn twin sister, Joanna in a humble, loving family. She graduated from Greenleaf Academy and George Fox College. She was a hard worker and thrived in jobs as varied as commercial fisherman in Kodiak, Alaska, and pastor at Newberg, Oregon, Friends Church. At the time of her death, she was retired and lived in Castle Rock with her husband of 18 years, Lee Duncan.

Besides Lee, she is survived by her cherished daughter Anecia and son-in-law Jason Robinson and their four children Caleb, Eliana, Rowan, and Alivia. Nita also is survived by her brothers Daniel (Diane) Roberts of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Philip (Janet) Roberts of Powell Butte, Oregon; her adored twin sister, Joanna (Dick) Kellum of Mountain Home, Idaho; and by Bill Eoff, to whom she was married from 1968 to 1997.