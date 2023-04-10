KELSO—Nina June Stoner was born on June 21, 1925 to Walter and Helen (Harshman) Jump on a farm near Wheeler, Wisconsin and passed away on April 3, 2023 in Longview, WA at the age of 97. Nina married Carroll Stoner in Menomonie, Wisconsin on February 15, 1947. They had two sons, Barry and Bruce. The family lived in Wisconsin, Alaska, California and northern Washington until finally settling in Kelso, WA, in 1968. Nina earned a Master’s degree and worked as a remedial reading teacher for the Kelso School District and retired in 1987. Nina is survived by her two sons Barry (Maria) Stoner of Kelso, Bruce (Janice) Stoner of Longview; granddaughter Corrine Stoner of Kelso, WA; granddaughter Alexandra Neal (Dan) of Topanga, CA; grandson, Tyler Stoner (Victoria) of Everett, WA; step grandson Joel Martinez of Vancouver, WA; great-granddaughter Ally Stoner of Clatskanie, OR, and great-great grandson Chase Stoner of Clatskanie, OR. She was proceeded in death by her husband, her parents and her 11 siblings. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the East Kelso Baptist church in Kelso, WA on April 22 at 3:00 p.m. The family wants to thank the staff at Angel’s View Adult Family Home for the excellent care she received during the last months of her life.