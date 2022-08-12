 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nile Scott

Feb. 2, 1932 — Aug. 2, 2022

Nile Scott passed away Aug. 2, 2022. Nile was born Feb. 2, 1932, in Rockford, Minnesota.

He was proud to have served 20 years in the United State Navy, retiring as a chief petty officer.

Nile was a very talented man and could fix or make anything. He enjoyed woodworking and made many gifts for friends and family.

Nile is survived by his wife, Cynthia of six years; sons Curtis Scott (Daphne), Craig Scott (Dawn) and Jon Denman (Debbie); daughter Yvonne Headlee (Gordon); daughters-in-law Autumn Linn and Chung Scott; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Myra; and sons Darren Scott, Wayne Scott and Clint Linn.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 27, 2022, at Valley Christian Fellowship.

