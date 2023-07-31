July 1, 1986—July 24, 2023

LONGVIEW—Nicole McCabe (37) passed away peacefully on July 24, 2023 after her courageous battle with ALS, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Nicole was born July 1, 1986 in Longview, WA. She graduated from Kelso High School in 2004. Shortly after met the love of her life Steven. Nicole always had a heart for serving people and helping those in need. She spent 14 years working in pediatrics in the medical and dental field.

Nicole was a caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Nicole is survived by her husband of 16 years, Steven McCabe and two children Steven Jr. and Taylor McCabe. She will be deeply missed by her parents Jana and Mark Morgan, her two sisters Natasha Giese and Nariah Gilbert, her in-laws Steve, Laurie, and Mackenzie McCabe, and by countless other family and friends.

Nicole was a beautiful person inside and out. Her smile was contagious, it would light up the whole room. She made an impact on many lives and will be remembered and loved forever.

Family and friends are welcome to attend the celebration of Nicole’s life which will be held August 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at New Life Fellowship Church of God (2441 42nd Ave Longview WA, 98632).