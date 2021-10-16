Nick Goodvin

March 22, 1947 — Sept. 26, 2021
Nick was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 22, 1947, to Charlie and Jean Goodvin. They moved to Chula Vista, California, when Nick was 12 years old. Halfway through college, 1968, he went into the Army as an M.P. stationed in West Berlin, Germany. After the Army, Nick graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor of science degree in engineering. Nick worked in California and Ohio before being transferred to work in Northern Alaska on the Trans Alaskan Pipeline, where he met his future wife, Sandra (Dziergas). Some months later, January 1976, they were married, at -45°. He later worked in Pennsylvania, Washington and Texas before moving back to Longview, Sandy's hometown. He finished his working career with the City of Portland.
Nick was preceded in death by Charlie; Jean; and brothers, Wes and Rex. Surviving Nick are his wife, Sandy; daughter, Rebecca (Eric Whitaker); son, Matthew; and grandsons, Noah and Miles Whitaker.
A small private service is planned.
For full obituary go to www.longviewmemorialpark.com.
