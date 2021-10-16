 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nick Goodvin
0 entries

Nick Goodvin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nick Goodvin

March 22, 1947 — Sept. 26, 2021

Nick was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 22, 1947, to Charlie and Jean Goodvin. They moved to Chula Vista, California, when Nick was 12 years old. Halfway through college, 1968, he went into the Army as an M.P. stationed in West Berlin, Germany. After the Army, Nick graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor of science degree in engineering. Nick worked in California and Ohio before being transferred to work in Northern Alaska on the Trans Alaskan Pipeline, where he met his future wife, Sandra (Dziergas). Some months later, January 1976, they were married, at -45°. He later worked in Pennsylvania, Washington and Texas before moving back to Longview, Sandy's hometown. He finished his working career with the City of Portland.

Nick was preceded in death by Charlie; Jean; and brothers, Wes and Rex. Surviving Nick are his wife, Sandy; daughter, Rebecca (Eric Whitaker); son, Matthew; and grandsons, Noah and Miles Whitaker.

A small private service is planned.

For full obituary go to www.longviewmemorialpark.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prepare your home for cooler weather

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News