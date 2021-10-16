Nick Goodvin

Nick was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 22, 1947, to Charlie and Jean Goodvin. They moved to Chula Vista, California, when Nick was 12 years old. Halfway through college, 1968, he went into the Army as an M.P. stationed in West Berlin, Germany. After the Army, Nick graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor of science degree in engineering. Nick worked in California and Ohio before being transferred to work in Northern Alaska on the Trans Alaskan Pipeline, where he met his future wife, Sandra (Dziergas). Some months later, January 1976, they were married, at -45°. He later worked in Pennsylvania, Washington and Texas before moving back to Longview, Sandy's hometown. He finished his working career with the City of Portland.