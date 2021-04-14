Nicholas M. Kalinin

August 4, 1931 — March 31, 2021

Nicholas (Nick) Kalinin passed away March 31, 2021, peacefully at home at the age of 89. Nicholas was born August 4, 1931, in Luibotyn, Ukraine, a province of Khariv, Ukraine. He was an accomplished businessman, author and philanthropist. During WWII, Nick and his parents survived many concentration and labor camps throughout Germany before freedom brought them to the United States in 1950.

Nick worked for Weyerhaeuser for several years, but his biggest passion was his foundation, The Nicholas Kalinin Foundation, where he and his wife, Barbara, dedicated much of their life. Nick and Barbara traveled throughout Eastern Europe personally delivering clothing and food donations to orphanages for decades. Nicholas’ proudest achievement was when he was awarded The Order of Saint Andrew Cross for his humanitarianism by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, the head of the Orthodox Christian Church.

Nick’s zest for hard work, beneficence and education have touched countless lives throughout the world. His memory will continue to live on through his acts of service.

Donations can be made in Nick’s honor to Community Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632.