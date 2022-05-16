Nicholas Krusmark

Nicholas Caeser Krusmark
Dec. 22, 2000 - May 8, 2022
Nicholas Caesar Krusmark, passed away tragically on May 8, 2022 from a car accident. He was just a baby at 21 years old. He was so kind and loving, always there for whoever needed him. He loved fully and selflessly. He loved cars and trucks and going to the beach with his friends. He will be missed by his parents, Nick and Mari, and Kelly and Thom, his girlfriend Madi Easterly, his brothers Robert, Brendon, Caden and his sister Aaleiah. As well as his grandparents Cheryl and Terry, and Judy and Allen, and his aunt Casey, aunt Christina, uncle James and many cousins and friends. God has you in Heaven but we have you in our hearts.
