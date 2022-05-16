 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nicholas Caesar Krusmark

Dec. 22, 2000 — May 8, 2022

Nicholas Caesar Krusmark, passed away tragically on May 8, 2022, from a car accident.

He was just a baby at 21 years old. He was so kind and loving, always there for whoever needed him. He loved fully and selflessly. He loved cars and trucks and going to the beach with his friends.

He will be missed by his parents, Nick and Mari, and Kelly and Thom; his girlfriend, Madi Easterly; his brothers, Robert, Brendon and Caden; his sister, Aaleiah; his grandparents Cheryl and Terry, and Judy and Allen; his aunt Casey, aunt Christina and uncle James; and many cousins and friends.

God has you in Heaven but we have you in our hearts.

