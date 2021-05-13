Neva Jane Leach

Neva's father was born Frederick Lomas in Eccles, near Manchester in England. His family attempted to immigrate to British Columbia, but both parents died of disease before a new home could be established, making their two boys orphans. Fred was just five years old. Fortunately, they were soon adopted by Margaret and Aaron Badger in South Bend. They would spend the rest of their lives there.

Mom always dreamed of connecting with her British roots, and at 89 years old, her dream came true. Son Christopher planned the trip of her lifetime to include a full tour of Washington, D.C., Arlington National Cemetery, and then “across the pond” to England. She got to stay in a classic English bed and breakfast in Eccles, eat and drink with the locals, and with the miraculous help of a local cabbie, we even found the house her father was born in! A Liverpool and Beatles tour followed and then we were off to London. Staying on the 40th floor of the closest hotel to Big Ben with panoramic views of the city, Neva got to see all the major sites of London. A side trip to Stonehenge, Shakespeare's elementary school, and the Roman ruins in Bath filled out the trip. At 89 and in a wheelchair, she never got tired and always said “what's next?!” for 15 straight days.