April 29, 1959—Dec. 19, 2022

LONGVIEW, WA—Nels was born to Elmer Hendrickson and Magdalene (Megs) Hendrickson (Hellman) who preceded Nels in death.

Nels grew up in Lexington with many close friends, always fishing or riding bikes or getting into mischief. He graduated from Kelso High in 1977. Soon after graduation Nels started the Painters Union apprenticeship program. He was a talented industrial painter his whole working career. Nels was well liked by his coworkers for his sense of humor and his genial personality.

Nels is survived by his son Branden Hendrickson (Kristy) of Longview and daughter McKenna Hendrickson of Southern California. He is also survived by his brother Elmer (Larry) (Jeanne) Hendrickson of Ocean Park WA as well as sisters Alyce Todd of Longview and Alyn (Gene) Martin of Kelso. Nels also had grandson Easten Hendrickson and granddaughter Marissa. Nels was a favorite of his numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Nels is also survived by his wife Victoria Ames, former wife and good friend Marilyn Gaines

Nels will always be remembered as a kind man with a heart of gold.

A service will be announced at a later time.