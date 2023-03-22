April 29, 1959—Dec. 19, 2022

LONGVIEW—Nels Berg Hendrickson passed away, on what the coroner determined to be, Monday, December 19, 2022 at the age of 63, in Longview, WA of unexpected cardiopulmonary failure. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years displayed his courage and strength to face life’s challenges.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Hendrickson and Magdalene “Megs” Hendrickson (Hellman).

Nels was born on April 29, 1959 and grew up in Lexington, graduating from Kelso High School in 1977. Nels was a talented industrial painter, passionate fisherman, and prolific gardener. He is loved and adored for his easy-going, good-natured personality and will be remembered for his sense of humor and kind heart.

He is survived by his son, Branden Hendrickson and his wife Kristy Hendrickson; his daughter, McKenna Hendrickson and her spouse Laura Hendrickson; sisters: Alyce Todd, Alyn Martin and her husband Gean Martin, Terry Olson and her husband Fred Olson; and his brother Elmer “Larry” Hendrickson and his wife Jean Hendrickson. Nels is also survived by grandchildren: Easten Hendrickson and Marisa Barber, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins he adored.

Nels will be missed for his laughter, light, and uncanny ability to truly appreciate life’s simple pleasures.

Family and friends are invited to attend a joint memorial service at the McClelland Arts Center at 951 Delaware St, Longview, WA, on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.