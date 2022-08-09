May 21, 1930 — Aug. 04, 2022
Nellie Marie Anagnostou, 92, of Kelso went to heaven August 4, 2022. She was born May 21, 1930, in Yakima to Clarence Earl Hunt and Mary Mae White. Her family moved throughout Washington, Oregon and California. She married her loving husband, William Anagnostou, on Sept. 16, 1949. After two years in Bellingham, they settled in West Kelso in 1951.
Nellie graduated salutatorian from Toutle Lake High School in 1948, attended Lower Columbia Junior College (1948-1949) and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Portland State University in 1970. Mrs. Anagnostou taught at Longview Christian School from 1970 to 1985. During her 71 years in Kelso, Nellie served in the community as vice chair of the Longview Woman’s Club, as a Red Cross board member, as a Longview Public Library librarian and as a Bluebird Leader with Campfire Girls.
She loved the Lord and was a member of Evangelical Free Church for about 30 years, Northlake Baptist Church for about 30 years and Longview Community Church for about five years. The friendships developed in these congregations were valued immensely. Nellie willingly provided homemade deliciousness for gatherings and often made personalized party favors. Also noteworthy was her quick wit, humor and vast vocabulary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Anagnostou; daughter Sharon Roof; son Gerald Anagnostou; daughter Marianne Stiltz; and her siblings, Vy Drummond, Laura Seidle, Betty Polston, William Albert Hunt and Margie Jo.
Nellie is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth ”Lisa” Dallas (Bill) of Adna; sister Rosie McVey of Longview; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends who she loved beyond measure.
Viewing will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.
