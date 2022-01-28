Nellie Mae Bailey Griffith

Oct. 8, 1928 — Jan. 20, 2022

Nellie Griffith, of Kelso, Washington, passed away while residing at Little Prairie Home in Vancouver, Washington. She was a resident of Kelso for 60 years. She and husband, Faye Griffith, lived in east Kelso on P.G. Sweet Road, where they raised three daughters, Debbie, Kathy and Cheryl.

Mom was born in Dixon, South Dakota, to Edward and Merle Bailey on a farm-ranch that survived The Great Depression. After high school, Nellie left for Los Angeles, California, and worked as a teletype operator at Republic Steel. Dancing at Figueroa Ballroom in LA she met the love of her life, Faye Griffith, whom she was married to for 37 years before his death in 1987.

Nellie was a dedicated worker. She had a lengthy career with Standard Dairy in Longview, serving as a bookkeeper. With her husband, Faye, the two opened and operated Griff’s Music Center in West Kelso for several years. Music was a large part of family life and Faye convinced Nellie to be “rhythm guitarist” for their band, the Vers-A-Tones. They were known locally playing at the Eagles club, the Elks club, and many dances and events. Later, Nellie worked for Pacific Pioneer Insurance Agency in accounting until she retired in 1995.

Volunteering was important to Nellie. She was an integral part of the Longview/Kelso Senior Program CAP; volunteered at FISH; and as a member of Kelso Baptist Church, she served as clerk for several years. She also sang in the choir and assisted at bazaars. She was active in TOPS and Bible studies, and enjoyed outings with family and friends.

Our mom, Nellie, carries on the ancestral line through: daughters Debbie Grove (Scott), Kathy Grisso (John), and Cheryl Underwood (Dennis recently deceased); grandchildren Kimberly Burris (Keenan), Wayne Grove, Andrew Grove (Hanna), Amy Palmer (Ryan), Javin Grove (Jessica), Kristy Pisarczyk (Todd), Kevin DeGraw, Jenny Wishard (Adam), Brian DeGraw (Brett), Ryan Scrichfield (Tonya), Kelly Scrichfield (Sarah), Natalie Sutton (John), Mark Scrichfield (Jessica), Jeff Grisso and Marianne Gunderson (Joe). She was also blessed with 34 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is survived by one sister, Jennie Lubbers of Firestone, Colorado. Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, Faye (Griff) Griffith; brothers Eddie Bailey, Jim Bailey, and Jack Bailey; and sister Ellen Bartling.

A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Longview, Washington at 11 a.m. February 5. A reception/lunch will follow the service. COVID protocols will be in place.