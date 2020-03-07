Necia Tegarden
November 4, 1928—February 12, 2020

Necia Tegarden, 91, passed away February 12, 2020, in Longview. She was born November 4, 1928, in Eugene, Oregon.

Her father was a minister who specialized in restoring congregational harmony and the family moved many times during Necia’s Childhood. They lived in Roseberg, Oregon; Kuna, Nampa, Burley, Idaho; Miles, MT; Camas, WA; and Sheraton, WY; she graduated in 1946 while they lived in Sheraton. The family then moved to Kelso, Washington, where she met Don Tegarden and they married on August 31, 1947. Don became a pastor and that ministry took them to Woodland, Washington; Palestine; Illinois; and then back to Kelso, Washington. They lived on West Side Highway in Lexington where she enjoyed growing beautiful roses for everyone to enjoy. When Don retired, they took off in their 5th wheel traveling all over the states, spending most of their time in southern California. When they were tired of traveling they settled in Spokane, Washington; living next door to her sister, Troas. In 2017, Necia and Don came back to Longview moving into Somerset Retirement Community. She has now made her final move to a heavenly address.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, father, Jerry Nelson, mother, Neva Nelson, siblings, Troas Morgan and Sheldon Nelson. She is survived by her sons, Jerry Tegarden (Rose) of Bellingham and Bruce (Jan) of Centralia, Washington, Sister, Marlys Lebow, and several nieces and nephews.

