On December 11, 2020, our world lost an exceptional man. Neal Roy Klinginsmith will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Born December 14, 1934, in Lucerne, Missouri, Neal was the fourth of five children in the Jesse and Emma (Newell) Klinginsmith family. Neal’s tireless work ethic and integrity resulted from growing up and working together on a share crop farm. Through the eighth grade, he went to a rural one-room schoolhouse. As a young teen, he accepted Christ and was baptized around age 15. Neal graduated from Unionville High School in 1952. He told us, “I only dated one girl in high school.” In fact, he married that high school sweetheart, Emma Jean Collins, in June of 1953. They had two sons, Basil and Bryan. In 2008 after Neal had been her excellent caretaker for 5 years, Emma Jean went to be with the Lord.