 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nathanial (Sam) Samson Noel Roller
0 entries

Nathanial (Sam) Samson Noel Roller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nathanial (Sam) Samson Noel Roller

December 27, 1983—January 1, 2021

An amazing husband, father, son, brother and friend passed away at the young age of 37 on Friday, January 1, 2021. Nathanial Samson Noel Roller, “Sam,” from Castle Rock, Wash., was born on December 27, 1983 in Longview, Wash. He graduated from R.A. Long High School in 2002 with honors. Sam worked as a Deck Engineer for Manson Construction in the Operating Engineers Union. He loved his job.

Sam was married to the love of his life, Anna Marie Roller, on February 29, 2016 and they have three amazing children together. Sam was a devoted father and husband. He loved his family more than anything in the world and he worked very hard to support them. His children adored him. He was the backbone to his family and was always selfless and giving. Sam was loved by everyone that knew him. He was the most loving, loyal, honest, caring, knowledgeable, driven and protective person. He was also extremely funny and had the best belly laugh ever! Sam loved to ride motorcycles with his family and friends and has done so since his father taught him as a young boy. Sam also enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout the Pacific Northwest. A few of his other hobbies were collecting limited beer cans, racing/rebuilding motorcycles, wild mushroom picking and reloading bullets. He was a jack of all trades.

Sam is survived by his loving wife, Anna Marie Roller; sons Carson Christopher Roller (4) and Hudson Robert Roller (6); daughters Emerson Marie Roller (1) and Sydney Rose Richardson (15); mother Cynthia Kirby Hernandez; father Robert Roller II; god son Jaime Orozco Muro; brothers Timothy Cabales and Thomas Roller; sisters Elizabeth Muro and Araya Roller; many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends as well.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Lone Hill Cemetery in Toledo, Washington.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News