Nathanial (Sam) Samson Noel Roller

Sam was married to the love of his life, Anna Marie Roller, on February 29, 2016 and they have three amazing children together. Sam was a devoted father and husband. He loved his family more than anything in the world and he worked very hard to support them. His children adored him. He was the backbone to his family and was always selfless and giving. Sam was loved by everyone that knew him. He was the most loving, loyal, honest, caring, knowledgeable, driven and protective person. He was also extremely funny and had the best belly laugh ever! Sam loved to ride motorcycles with his family and friends and has done so since his father taught him as a young boy. Sam also enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout the Pacific Northwest. A few of his other hobbies were collecting limited beer cans, racing/rebuilding motorcycles, wild mushroom picking and reloading bullets. He was a jack of all trades.