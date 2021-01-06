Nathanial (Sam) Samson Noel Roller

December 27, 1983—January 1, 2021
An amazing husband, father, son, brother and friend passed away at the young age of 37 on Friday, January 1, 2021. Nathanial Samson Noel Roller, “Sam,” from Castle Rock, Wash., was born on December 27, 1983 in Longview, Wash. He graduated from R.A. Long High School in 2002 with honors. Sam worked as a Deck Engineer for Manson Construction in the Operating Engineers Union. He loved his job.
Sam was married to the love of his life, Anna Marie Roller, on February 29, 2016 and they have three amazing children together. Sam was a devoted father and husband. He loved his family more than anything in the world and he worked very hard to support them. His children adored him. He was the backbone to his family and was always selfless and giving. Sam was loved by everyone that knew him. He was the most loving, loyal, honest, caring, knowledgeable, driven and protective person. He was also extremely funny and had the best belly laugh ever! Sam loved to ride motorcycles with his family and friends and has done so since his father taught him as a young boy. Sam also enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout the Pacific Northwest. A few of his other hobbies were collecting limited beer cans, racing/rebuilding motorcycles, wild mushroom picking and reloading bullets. He was a jack of all trades.
Sam is survived by his loving wife, Anna Marie Roller; sons Carson Christopher Roller (4) and Hudson Robert Roller (6); daughters Emerson Marie Roller (1) and Sydney Rose Richardson (15); mother Cynthia Kirby Hernandez; father Robert Roller II; god son Jaime Orozco Muro; brothers Timothy Cabales and Thomas Roller; sisters Elizabeth Muro and Araya Roller; many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends as well.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Lone Hill Cemetery in Toledo, Washington.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.