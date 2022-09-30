Nov. 23, 1981 — Sept. 20, 2022
Natasha Lynn Lingren, 40, of South Park, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Castle Rock, Washington, passed away on September 20, 2022. Born on November 23, 1981, in Longview, Washington, she is the loving daughter of Selina and Richard Nesbit, beloved wife of Christopher Lingren and loving mother of Craig and Jaycee Lingren. Natasha also will be dearly missed by her aunts and uncles, Katie and John Bonus, and Tracy and Michelle Summers; her father and mother-in-law Byron and Julie Lingren; and her grandfather, Robert Summers. She also is survived by a brother and sisters as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Natasha loved hosting gatherings, decorating, antiquing, canning, cooking, camping and fishing as well as many other things. Most importantly, she unselfishly loved helping and giving to others. Natasha will be extremely missed by all who knew and loved her.
At the family’s request, all services will be held privately at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317; 724-260-5546.
Please view and sign the family’s online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
