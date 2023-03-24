Feb. 25, 1933—Mar. 10, 2023

LONGVIEW—Nanella (Nancy) Evelyn Kling (fondly called “Babe”) passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023, at Canterbury Inn in Longview. She was surrounded by her three children and close family.

Nancy was born at home in West Longview to Ila Jean Call (Muir) and James Ross Call on February 25, 1933; and had one sibling, William G. Call, who preceded her in death. Nancy and her brother were close friends all of their lives. Nancy spent her early years on her grandparents’ dairy farm. She also spent time living in Seaside, Oregon, where she helped maintain the motel her mom and stepfather owned.

Next, she would be back in Kelso with her mother who had purchased the Branding Iron Restaurant in West Kelso. Nancy perfected her pie-making skills and soon was providing pies for the restaurant. She loved to make pies for her friends and family. She could make almost any flavor but was best known for her cream pies.

Nancy attended Kelso schools and graduated from KHS in 1951. Shortly after high school, at the Triple D Restaurant in Longview, Nancy met Larry Kling. They quickly became more than friends. They were married on May 25, 1954. Within a few years, they were raising their three children still on the Kelso hill near their childhood homes.

Nancy was an incredibly hard worker and was successful at everything she put her hand to, which included babysitting, demonstrating grocery products on weekends at local grocery stores, and eventually as a meat wrapper for seven years at Scheurichs Super Market in Longview. While working as a meat wrapper, she met a gentleman who saw potential in her. A few years later on July 4, 1969, Nancy and her husband, along with Hilgar Wallace, opened the Longview Taco Time Restaurant. After managing the store with her partner for four years, the Klings became full owners; and Nancy continued to grow a great business that has been enjoyed by the community for over fifty years.

Regionally, Nancy’s Taco Time Store grew to be one of the top stores in the entire Northwest. She served on the advertising committee, and was often asked to help train new franchise operators. She developed many new products and held her staff to the highest of standards. After 20+ years, and leaving a legacy of hard work. entrepreneurship, and overcoming some of the obstacles faced by women in her era, she stepped away from the business and retired at age 57; and went on to enjoy more time for family, friends, and travel; as well as golfing and bridge games at the Longview Country Club.

After retirement, Nancy and Larry looked forward to spending winters in Scottsdale, Arizona, where they participated in a golf club and made wonderful friends. Family and friends visited often and were treated to great dinners and always shopping at the nearby mall.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John (Larry) Kling (Feb. 22, 2018), and her lifelong friend, Garnette Hageman (2021).

Nancy is survived by her son, Scott Kling; daughter, Lori Taft (Mark); daughter, Susan (Wiley) Bruner and nine grandchildren: Reid Kling, Kyler (Becky) Kling, Kammon Kling, Derek (Justina) Taft, Bradley (Rachel) Taft, Natalie (Chris) Senn, Jordana (Greg) Shanahan, Devon Bruner, Johnny Bruner, as well as 12 great-grandchildren: April and Renee Kling; Brady and Olive Kling; Adriana and Jet Taft; Parker and Stella Senn; Emery, Penny and Hayden Taft; and most recently, Rooney Shanahan.

On Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., Nancy’s life will be celebrated at The Longview Country Club. Lunch and homemade pie will be served.

Celebrating Nancy will continue this spring at the Longview Taco Time Store “where it all began.” Watch for signage and at the restaurant to announce the time and dates.

A special thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff at The Canterbury Inn. Many of them became like family to Nancy.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Community House in Longview.