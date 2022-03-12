Dec. 16, 1930 — Jan. 31, 2022

Nancy Weitz Leuschel passed away peacefully at her home in Stanwood, Washington, on January 31, 2022.

Nancy was born in 1930 in Los Angeles, California. Her father, George A. Weitz, was a produce broker at the LA Terminal Market and her mother, Gertrude Holmes Weitz, was a homemaker. In 1935, the family of six moved to Caldwell, Idaho, to farm. Nancy loved growing up on the family farm together with her three siblings — Margaret Walker, George, and Phil — all predeceased.

Nancy attended the University of Idaho, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a major in home economics. She met her husband-to-be, Otto H. Leuschel Jr., in college and they were married in September 1953. They enjoyed 62 wonderful years together until Otto died in January 2016.

Otto’s career in the lumber business kept them on the move across the Pacific Northwest, 14 moves in all. Nancy made a beautiful home for the family each time. The Leuschels lived in Longview from 1968 to 1972. They then called Portland, Oregon, their home for 14 years where Nancy became active in the arts, serving as a docent for the Portland Art Museum and an active board member of notable art and cultural organizations. They were members of the Multnomah Athletic Club and Waverly Country Club. Otto and Nancy developed a vibrant community of friends and neighbors throughout their years in Portland, many of whom remained close for the rest of their lives.

In 1987, Nancy and Otto moved to Camano Island so Otto could fulfill his life-long dream of running his own business, Arlington Lumber Company. Nancy got involved in nearly every organized activity and organization on the island. Over the last 35 years, Nancy touched many lives through her civic and social contributions and was acknowledged as an outstanding member of her community. She made it her mission to be kind, loyal, supportive, and always contributed without reservation.

Nancy was a woman of many talents and interests, and an undying interest in learning. She was an avid reader, quilter, gardener, canner, craftsperson, hiker, cook and sports fan (late in life) to name a few. She was a “go-getter” as her generation described people who were as active as Nancy. Others capture her memory by describing her strength, spirit, independence, beauty, elegance and grace. Nancy would often surprise her friends and family with her sly humor, sharp wit and joie de vivre. She was a gifted conversationalist and curious about everyone she met. She always held fast to the manners and social grace of her era.

Nancy was a good friend to all who knew her and a loving mother to her four children who survive her — Nanette M. Leuschel, Molly M. Leuschel (Dr. Maurice Geurts), Marianna Leuschel (Peter Langlois), and Otto H. Leuschel, III. She leaves four grandchildren, Erin (Jeff) Detamore, and Ella, Jack and Alex Geurts. She did know of the expected arrival in May of her first great-grandchild prior to her death.

Services will be held at noon Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Aiden’s Church, Camano Island, with a reception following.