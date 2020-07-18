Nancy Siepak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 29, 1946—July 9, 2020

Nancy was born in Silverton Oregon June 29, 1946 to Clarence and Phyllis Chilberg.

Attended several grade schools in Oregon and Washington and graduated from Girls Poly in Portland.

She is survived by Karen Chilberg-Goble, Ann Chilberg-Jernigan and Ralph Chilberg

She married Bruce Siepak on September 25, 1965 in Portland, Oregon. Married for 65 years this September. She lived in Portland, on a farm in Clark County WA, Vancouver WA and lastly in Castle Rock, WA.

Children: Steve Siepak, John Siepak and Lisa Siepak.

She was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and loved by all.

Grand children: Mandy Siepak, Jessie Siepak, Amber Siepak, Carolyn Vanderstelt, Becca Siepak, Ian Downey-Siepak, Nicole Siepak and Tyler Siepak.

Great Grandchildren: Brody Mickelson and Morgan Mickelson.

She loved to sew and cook.

She was a housewife and babysitter over the years, which was a full-time job.

She loved family around her and missed that them when we moved away from Vancouver.

