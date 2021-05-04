April 28, 1965 — May 3, 2021

Nancy Jane Enriquez, 56, of Kelso Wash., left this earth on May 3, 2021, after losing her battle with cancer.

Nancy was born in Chehalis, Wash., on April 28, 1965, to parents Don and Clara Lemmons.

Nancy attended Kelso Public Schools and graduated from Kelso High School in 1983.

In 1985, she married the love of her life, Frankie Enriquez. They celebrated 36 years of marriage this past August. She gave birth to two boys, Nathan James Enriquez in 1989, and Nolan Frank Enriquez in 1991. Nancy’s boys were the light of her life. Family was everything to her and anyone who was blessed to have met her felt that love.

Nancy had many jobs over the years that kept her busy, including cosmetology, cleaning, retail, and receptionist. But, the most fulfilling was providing child care for family and friends. She was a people person through and through.

Nancy enjoyed sewing, quilting, going to church, children, family dinners at Fiesta Bonita, maintaining a tidy house, and decorating for holidays. You could always find her at her boys’, families’, and friends’ sporting events rooting in the stands. She was the best cheerleader.