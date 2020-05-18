Nancy Jacobs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Ann Jacobs

July 7, 1931 - April 6, 2020

Lifelong local resident Nancy Ann Jacobs (White), of Kelso passed away April 6, 2020 at Community Hospice in Longview. She was born July 7, 1931, in Seattle Wash., to Carl and Carrie White of Kalama, the sixth of eight children. She graduated from Kalama High School in 1949, she teased, despite being expelled for a day for smoking behind the school with her brother.

On July 20, 1949, she married Phillip Jacobs at the Kalama United Methodist Church. They were married happily for sixty-two years before his death in December of 2011.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was beautiful, spunky and adventurous and her faith in God was steady. She was a writer. Nancy enjoyed going on walks with her dogs, crossword puzzles, playing bunco, scratch tickets, playing slot machines at the casino and having lunch with friends at the Kalama Methodist Church. She was gracious and welcomed all who visited her at home. She loved the ocean, scary amusement park rides, and just this past year, zip-lining.