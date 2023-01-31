 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nancy B. Grandchamp

June 26, 1940—July 27, 2022

Retired from Weyerhaeuser, plywood. Survived by her husband Dave Grandchamp, her son Doug Jacobs and her daughter Serina Sheek.

