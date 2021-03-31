Nancy Ann (Isgrig) Murphy

In 1980, Nancy and Mike moved to Columbus, Miss., for the Weyerhaeuser Pulp and Paper Project. Nancy worked on the project for three years and was than employed by the City of Columbus as a Housing and Zoning Officer. While in Columbus, Nancy proved her Revolutionary War Ancestry and became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She served as Treasurer and then three years as a Chapter Regent. Nancy also was a founding board member of the Columbus Chapter of Habitat for Humanity, a board member of the United Way of Lowndes County, and president of the Columbus Business and Professional Women who named her Columbus Woman of the Year for 1988-1989.

While living in Columbus, Nancy and Mike acquired an interest in a Destin, Florida, condominium. She loved spending time in Destin with its white sand beaches and clear warm water. They also both became certified as SCUBA divers and enjoyed SCUBA in Florida, the Bahamas and Mexico.

In early 1993, Nancy and Mike returned to Longview and Nancy retired. She became active in the Republican Party and served as treasurer and President of the Cowlitz Republican Women. Nancy was an ardent bird hunter and hunted both waterfowl and pheasant. At age 70, Nancy could still put on her chest waders and make her way to the duck blind. She volunteered with the WDFW to plant pheasants weekly in the fall and participated in goose nesting surveys and tagging.