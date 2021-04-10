Nan Niiranen (Nancy Heerman)

September 4, 1960 — March 22, 2021

Nan Niiranen (Nancy Heermann), 60, of Kelso, Washington, passed away peacefully at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash., on March 22, 2021. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing.

Nan was the youngest of five children born to Mary and Martin Heermann on September 4, 1960, and grew up in Vancouver, Wash. An artist, potter and spiritual seeker, she studied English at The Evergreen State College. Nan lived in Kelso for most of her life, also residing in Longview for many years.

Nan worked at the Broadway Gallery in Longview for many years, and also displayed her art there. She made friends with many other artists, spiritual seekers and teachers, neighbors, and wonderfully creative individuals throughout her life.

She enjoyed traveling to the Pacific Coast, reading, exploring and discussing philosophy, spirituality, the liberal arts, listening and dancing to music, watching and critiquing movies, doing fire walks and sweat lodges, relaxing in hot springs and hot tubs and being close to nature on her beautiful property in the hills of Kelso.