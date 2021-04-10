Nan Niiranen (Nancy Heerman)

September 4, 1960 — March 22, 2021
Nan Niiranen (Nancy Heermann), 60, of Kelso, Washington, passed away peacefully at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash., on March 22, 2021. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing.
Nan was the youngest of five children born to Mary and Martin Heermann on September 4, 1960, and grew up in Vancouver, Wash. An artist, potter and spiritual seeker, she studied English at The Evergreen State College. Nan lived in Kelso for most of her life, also residing in Longview for many years.
Nan worked at the Broadway Gallery in Longview for many years, and also displayed her art there. She made friends with many other artists, spiritual seekers and teachers, neighbors, and wonderfully creative individuals throughout her life.
She enjoyed traveling to the Pacific Coast, reading, exploring and discussing philosophy, spirituality, the liberal arts, listening and dancing to music, watching and critiquing movies, doing fire walks and sweat lodges, relaxing in hot springs and hot tubs and being close to nature on her beautiful property in the hills of Kelso.
Nan was preceded in death by her brother Alan Heermann; her parents Martin and Mary Heermann; her nephew, Lewis Kennedy; and her two cats, Pus and Silver Sister. She is survived by her life partner, Stephen Bowie; her two sisters, Becky Fisher and Julie Kennedy; her brother, Paul Heermann; and her cat, Lexi. Special to Nan were her six nieces, Katie, Keri, Melissa, Maddie, Maggie, and Christine; and her two nephews, Kevin and Wesley.
Nan wished for her loved ones to remember her through celebration and sharing joyful memories, believing her bright spirit lives on in the hearts of those she loved.
A celebration of Nan’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Shekinah Christian Center, 1015 Third Ave., Longview, Wash. To reduce COVID-19 risks, the celebration also will be available on Zoom for those who cannot attend in person. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shekinah Christian Center or to your favorite art organization in Nan’s name.
