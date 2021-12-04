Myrtle Robbins

May 14, 1928 — Nov. 28, 2021

Myrtle “Myrt” Louise Robbins of Longview, Washington, died November 28, 2021. Myrt was born on May 14, 1928, in South Dakota to Fred and Wilhelmina Hanson. She spent her childhood on the family farm in Gettysburg, South Dakota. Upon graduating from Gettysburg High School, she attended Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where she received her nursing degree.

Myrt met Eldon Robbins upon his return from World War II. They were married on February 10, 1950, and celebrated 63 years of marriage together. In 1953, Myrt and Eldon moved their family to Longview, Washington, where she continued her nursing career working for Longview Fibre, St. John’s Hospital, and Dr. Donald Clarke.

Myrt was the matriarch of the family; always a nurse and always a mother. She retired from nursing in 1978 to take care of her two grandsons, Matthew and Micah McNelly, following the death of her daughter, Roxy Robbins McNelly. In addition to being mother and nurse to three generations of the Robbins family, she kept the books for the family business, Robbins Auto Sales, for 45 years.

Myrt and Eldon enjoyed dancing whenever the opportunity arose, (Myrt leading, of course.) Myrt was an avid and accomplished golfer, having had three “Hole-in-Ones.” She was a member of the Kelso Methodist Church for 67 years, joining in 1954.

Myrt is survived by two sons, Terry Robbins of Longview, Washington; and Bill (Suzanne) Robbins of Eugene, Oregon; six grandchildren, Matthew (Amy) McNelly of Pullman, Washington, Micah (Paula) McNelly of Portland, Oregon, Brian (Sara) Robbins of Longview, Washington, Mark (Emily) Robbins of Longview, Wahington, Lisa Robbins of Eugene, Oregon, and Kathryn Robbins of Wallingford, Connecticut; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Robbins; and her daughter, Roxy Robbins McNelly.

A memorial service is being held at the Kelso Methodist Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, December 8, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Dahl-Mcvicker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632.