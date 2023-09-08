Mar. 19, 1934—Sept. 3, 2023
KELSO—Passed on September 3 at home in Kelso, WA. Her husband of 70 years at her side.
Myrtle was born in Turner, MI on March 19, 1934. She moved to Washington as a young girl. Where she met her husband, Jerome Mies. Myrtle is one of 13 children of George and Isabel Willman. Her seven brothers and five sisters all preceded her. Myrtle leaves her husband, Jerome Mies, two daughters, Joyce Howell of Kelso and Gerie (Leonce)LaRouche and one son, Michael who preceded her in 2021.
Myrtle loved her family and spent many years traveling with her husband Jerome and her three children. She enjoyed camping and seeing her family. She was a stay at home Mom. Being den mother, and spending time at the baseball fields with her daughters. Myrtle leaves six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She will be missed greatly by her husband, daughters and grandchildren. Rest in peace Mom we miss you.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.