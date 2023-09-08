Mar. 19, 1934—Sept. 3, 2023

KELSO—Passed on September 3 at home in Kelso, WA. Her husband of 70 years at her side.

Myrtle was born in Turner, MI on March 19, 1934. She moved to Washington as a young girl. Where she met her husband, Jerome Mies. Myrtle is one of 13 children of George and Isabel Willman. Her seven brothers and five sisters all preceded her. Myrtle leaves her husband, Jerome Mies, two daughters, Joyce Howell of Kelso and Gerie (Leonce)LaRouche and one son, Michael who preceded her in 2021.

Myrtle loved her family and spent many years traveling with her husband Jerome and her three children. She enjoyed camping and seeing her family. She was a stay at home Mom. Being den mother, and spending time at the baseball fields with her daughters. Myrtle leaves six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She will be missed greatly by her husband, daughters and grandchildren. Rest in peace Mom we miss you.