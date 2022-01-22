Jan. 23, 1932 — Jan. 15, 2022

Myrtle May Adams was born in Portland, Oregon, on January 23, 1932. She was raised by her grandparents, Cecil and Anna (Tangen) Bryant in Woodland, Washington, on their 80-acre homestead farm. She graduated from Woodland High School in 1950 where she excelled in sports.

After her husband, Bill Adams, died in 1996, she became a daily patron of the Oak Tree Restaurant. She knew the entire crew there and even had her own booth. Her hobbies included oil and watercolor painting.

Myrtle spent her last nine years at the Woodland Care Center. She died January 15, 2022, of complications following a heart attack one week before her 90th birthday. She is survived by many cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at Frank Abel Cemetery.