Myron D. Nailon

July 13, 1946 — Jan. 13, 2022

Myron Delainor Nailon, a longtime fixture around the greater Longview area, died on Jan. 13 of natural causes at the Beacon Hill Rehabilitation Center at the age of 75.

Nailon was born to Vernie O. Nailon and Elizabeth Seaborn on July 13, 1946, in Kingman, Arizona. Myron had a sister, Nita Nailon, who is now deceased, but he is survived by another sister, Tammy Lyons; and a step-sister, Cora Shaddai.

Myron was a loving person with a special place in his heart for family and strangers alike. He developed a particularly close relationship with his stepbrother Melvin Wilson and Melvin’s wife, Linda, who reside in Longview and managed his care in later life. Myron also was close with his cousin and longtime caretaker, Jim Nailon, along with Jim’s wife Gina and son Jody. His closest friends included Floyd Gunther and Charles Anderson, with whom he enjoyed watching movies and professional wrestling. His favorite wrestler was The Big Show.

Myron was a sawyer by trade, working 44 years for Applied Industries before retiring. Over the decades he never missed a day’s work and was named employee of the month too many times to count.

In his youth, he was employed as a janitor at Olympic Elementary School. He was also a member of a church choir for a time and enjoyed playing basketball with his friends. In 1982, Myron was a member of the CowlitzSspecial Olympics team that won the State championship in Pasco. The Cowlitz team then went on an impressive run, successfully defending its State title in ’83, ’84 and ’85.

In his spare time, Myron enjoyed walking the streets of Longview-Kelso to find the best movies playing in local theaters. He especially enjoyed action films where the good guys won. Myron also embarked on numerous traveling adventures, including guided trips to fun and fascinating locales around the country. Some of his best memories included camping trips and deep-sea salmon fishing ventures out of Ilwaco with Jim, Jody and family friend Mike Robinson. Over the years he pulled plenty of “nice size fish” from regional waters.

In his later years, Myron became a jigsaw puzzle enthusiast and kept his neighbors laughing with his big smiles and one-of-a-kind witticisms. Myron’s family extends their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who cared for Myron in his waning years at Campus Towers and the Beacon Hill Rehabilitation Center.

There will be no public funeral service. His interment will be at Longview Cemetery.