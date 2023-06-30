Aug. 3, 1933—Feb. 24, 2023

LONGVIEW—Myrna June Hustoft, 89, longtime resident of Longview, passed away with family at her bedside at PeaceHealth St. John Hospital on February 24, 2023. She was born August 3, 1933 in Laurel, NE to Paul and Wilma Larsen. She married Ted Hustoft August 5, 1951 soon after graduating from high school in Flaxton, ND. After living a short while in Williston, ND, Astoria, OR, and Seaside, OR, they moved to Longview in 1956 with their three young children.

Myrna is survived by sisters Joyce Plumb (Robert) of Australia and JoAnn Jacobson of Canada; children Cynthia Gaertner of Longview; David Hustoft of Bellingham; Synneva Anderson of River Falls, WI; Wilma Lysen (Rick) of Bellingham; former son-in-law Ken (Elaine) Janicki of Longview; and Dorthea Hustoft-Hamman (Amson Hamman) of Jos, Nigeria; grandchildren Janell and Melissa Gaertner; Olivia Taylor and Luke Hustoft; Raymond and Aaron Anderson; Amy and Eric Lysen; Cleat Hustoft; Nathaniel, Annette and Daniel Hamman; and great grandchildren: Mia, Fynnley, Lucas, Magnus, Snova and Jackson. She is also survived by MANY cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years; her brothers, Wilmer and Palmer Larsen; sisters, Jeanie Dunham and Beverly Schultz; daughter, Mary Hustoft-Janicki; son-in-law, Paul Anderson; and grandson, George Anderson.

Myrna was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Longview for 66 years. Myrna worked at Monticello Junior High School in the cafeteria for many years. Now mother to six, her children remember when she got her driver’s license at about age 30. At age 41, Myrna started school at Lower Columbia College in Longview to get her nursing license. She worked as an LPN for 20 years at what was then St. John’s Hospital. After retiring, she and Ted enjoyed traveling abroad, to countries including Norway, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy and Nigeria.

Myrna valued working with her sister, Jeanie, on family genealogy. Additionally, Myrna took painting and writing classes. Her family is delighted to have her paintings and life stories to remember her.

Myrna was a gracious woman, always welcoming to others. She enjoyed family reunions, and made a point of visiting with everyone, especially newcomers to the family.

Myrna was non-judgmental. She said once that she had decided if she disagreed with her children she would give her opinion once, feeling she had then fulfilled her sense of responsibility to help them make wise decisions.

Myrna was thoughtful. She remembered family, including even her great grandchildren, with cards and calls on birthdays and other special occasions. She loved hosting family get-togethers and receiving phone calls and visits. If you were passing through town but could not stay for a meal, you could count on ice cream and her homemade chocolate sauce. Myrna enjoyed gardening and decorated her gazebo with colorful flowers.

Myrna will truly be missed by her family, her friends at church and Campus Towers where she lived, and by her painting and writing classmates. She was kind to others at Campus Towers and for years kept her goal of remembering everyone on the morning of their birthday with a card and a mint patty.

Myrna was very accepting. She valued what others had to say and never looked down on anyone. She was gentle, soft spoken, and loved her family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E Kessler Blvd, Longview, WA 98632. Memorial Contributions may be made to Family Promise, 215 Academy St. 2nd Floor, Kelso, WA 98626. Arrangements are by Steele Chapel.