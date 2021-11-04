April 24, 1955 — Oct. 12, 2021
Former local resident Myra Ruth Impola Frantti, 66, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away Oct. 12, 2021.
She was born April 24, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan, to Johan and Ruth (Pratt) Impola, and raised in Longview. Myra graduated from R.A. Long High School with the class of 1973. She earned an associate’s degree from Lower Columbia College in 1975.
Myra was patient, loving and kind, and had a lifelong career as a labor and delivery nurse in many states. She also worked in hospice and home health care before retiring in 2020. She was creative and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and designing jewelry. Myra also enjoyed reading and volunteering, and was a Formula One racing enthusiast. She was even-tempered, strong, generous, and a devoted Christian.
She is survived by five brothers, Timo (Cindy), Arvi (Julie), Hans (Carol), and Lars (Carolyn) Impola all in Minnesota, and Roland Hill in Michigan; three sisters, Lisa Bigalk (Steve) in Michigan, Rita Walker (Warren) of Longview, and Nora Wrobel (Chris) in Minnesota; three children, Alan Frantti (Qin) of San Diego, Ingrid Frantti (Brian) of Las Vegas, and Mary Charlotte Hajdu (Bryon) of Portland; two grandchildren, Isaac Feilu Frantti of San Diego, and Corvin Onni Franco of Las Vegas; and two grandpets, Mouse and Jefferson. Her parents and a sister, Anni Hill, preceded her in death.
A funeral service is planned for 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Steele Chapel with Pastor Robert Poliszuk officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Memorial Park.
