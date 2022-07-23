Muriel L. Hansen Hash-Shaw

Dec. 2, 1932 — April 21, 2021
Muriel was born in Tacoma, Wash., to Oliver and Evva Hansen (Whittlesey) on December 2, 1932. She lived in Spanaway and Graham, Washington, until she married Jack Hash. After Jack’s passing, she would later marry Arvid Shaw.
She was mother to four children, Pam Ward (Ron), Kathy Warner (Max), Ken (Kim) and Dale (Terri), plus Jim Shaw and Barb Mask (Mike).
She had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was a life member of ESA (Epsilon Sigma Alpha). She also was a member of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). She enjoyed sewing, painting, knitting, traveling and her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, she asked people to give to her favorite charity, St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. July 30 at Father’s House Church, 1228 Washington Way, Longview, Washington. A display of Muriel’s paintings will be for sale by donation with all proceeds going to St. Jude’s.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.