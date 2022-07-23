Muriel L. Hansen Hash-Shaw

Dec. 2, 1932 — April 21, 2021

Muriel was born in Tacoma, Wash., to Oliver and Evva Hansen (Whittlesey) on December 2, 1932. She lived in Spanaway and Graham, Washington, until she married Jack Hash. After Jack’s passing, she would later marry Arvid Shaw.

She was mother to four children, Pam Ward (Ron), Kathy Warner (Max), Ken (Kim) and Dale (Terri), plus Jim Shaw and Barb Mask (Mike).

She had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was a life member of ESA (Epsilon Sigma Alpha). She also was a member of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). She enjoyed sewing, painting, knitting, traveling and her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, she asked people to give to her favorite charity, St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. July 30 at Father’s House Church, 1228 Washington Way, Longview, Washington. A display of Muriel’s paintings will be for sale by donation with all proceeds going to St. Jude’s.