Muriel L. Hansen Hash-Shaw

Dec. 2, 1932 — April 21, 2022

Muriel was born in Tacoma, Washington, to Oliver and Evva Hansen (Whittlesey) on December 2, 1932. She lived in Spanaway and Graham, Washington, until she married Jack Hash. After Jack’s passing, she later married Arvid Shaw.

She was mother to four children, Pam Ward (Ron), Kathy Warner (Max), Ken (Kim) and Dale (Terri); and two stepchildren, Jim Shaw and Barb Mask (Mike). She had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was a life member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA). She enjoyed sewing, painting, knitting, and her family and friends.

She will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, she requested people give to her favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. July 30 at Father’s House Church, 1228 Washington Way, Longview, Washington. The family will have a display of Muriel’s paintings which will be for sale (donations) with all proceeds going to St. Jude’s.