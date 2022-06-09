Morris A. Watson

Jan. 26, 1922 — May 18, 2022

Morris Watson was born on January 26, 1922, in Wave, Arkansas, and passed away on May 18, 2022, at the age of 100. Morris moved to Washington in 1950 and worked for 33 years at the Reynolds Metals Co. Morris was a World War II Army veteran and loving husband for 63 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; his brother, Alfred; and sisters, Katie Catton and Gertrude Crowder.

He is survived by three sons, Donald Watson, of Tacoma; Patrick Watson, of Bremerton; and Randy Watson, of Ridgefield. He also is survived by four grandchildren, Jesse, Christopher, Keith and Kevin; and three great-grandchildren, Isla, Seth and Walker.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at Longview Memorial Park with a celebration of life service immediately following at the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. A reception will follow the service. A complete obituary can be found at http://dahlmcvicker.com.