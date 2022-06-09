Morris A. Watson

Jan. 26, 1922 — May 18, 2022
Morris Watson was born on January 26, 1922, in Wave, Arkansas, and passed away on May 18, 2022, at the age of 100. Morris moved to Washington in 1950 and worked for 33 years at the Reynolds Metals Co. Morris was a World War II Army veteran and loving husband for 63 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; his brother, Alfred; and sisters, Katie Catton and Gertrude Crowder.
He is survived by three sons, Donald Watson, of Tacoma; Patrick Watson, of Bremerton; and Randy Watson, of Ridgefield. He also is survived by four grandchildren, Jesse, Christopher, Keith and Kevin; and three great-grandchildren, Isla, Seth and Walker.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at Longview Memorial Park with a celebration of life service immediately following at the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. A reception will follow the service. A complete obituary can be found at http://dahlmcvicker.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.