× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monte G. Moore

December 14, 1957 - September 3, 2020

Monte G. Moore of Mossyrock, Wash., passed away on September 3rd at the age of 62 at Providence St. Peters Hospital in Olympia, Wash. He was born on December 14, 1957 to Bob and Deloris Moore (Petersen) in Longview, Wash. Monte Graduated from Castle Rock High school in 1976. While attending high school Monte worked at the Kelso Airport and was able to earn his pilot's license. Since the early 80's Monte was very active in the Morton Loggers Jubilee. Monte met Linda Edwards and they were married in Kelso in 1985 and started their family. Monte was quietly passionate about his family, life, and work.

Monte worked as a logger and heavy equipment operator. He worked for Champion, Horsley Construction, Teter & Keatley, Balmelli Construction, Stan Palmer, and the last several years Donnie Steele for Steele Trucking.

Some of the Monte's interests included traveling, especially to Hawaii, Reno, and Bend, Oregon. He also loved snow and water skiing, kayaking, spending time driving around the woods and gardening. He had a way with animals, especially his cats. He enjoyed ribbing anyone who would be a good victim.