June 9, 1952 — Aug. 5, 2021
Monte Darryl Murray was born June 9, 1952, in Bloomington, Ind. He died August 5, 2021, at age 69.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Beth Ann (Longview); his son, Gordon Murray (Kelso); his stepdaughter, Michele Bozarth (Longview); and grandchildren Gordon Jr., Michael, and Samantha. Also surviving him are sisters Kathy Davis (Minneapolis, Kan.), Dianna Jones (Wichita, Kan.), half-siblings Bill and Shirley; and many nieces, nephews, and stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather (Opal Marie and Jim Edwards), father and stepmother (Earl and Francis Murray), and sister Nancy Murray.
Monte was a licensed massage therapist for 25 years, and was the first blind massage therapist for the Oregon Sports Massage Team. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was a good listener to his clients, and he was very supportive of his wife and son. His love was boundless. He is greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. August 28, 2021, at Columbia Heights Assembly of God in Longview, Wash. A barbecue in Monte's honor will follow afterward provided by Catering Your Way.
